Irish Water to carry out essential works in Arklow on Saturday

Irish Water is working in partnership with Wicklow County Council to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in Arklow. Essential works at Mountain Bay Reservoir are scheduled to take place on Saturday 27 November from 7am until approximately 8pm.

While works are underway, customers in the following areas may experience temporary, intermittent low pressure and/or water outages: Dublin Road, Sea Road, Invermor Park, Ticknock lane, Monument Lane, Arklow Business Enterprise Centre, Templerainey, The Pines ,The Rise, Highfield Avenue, Ashleigh Close, Cluain Ard, Hawthorn View, Hawthorn Drive, Windmere Avenue, Avondale Crescent, Asgard Nursing Home, Arklow Bay Hotel and surrounding areas.

To reduce the impact on customers, crews will reconfigure the network in order to maintain supply to as many areas as possible, however, some customers located on higher ground and extremities of the network will experience low pressure and outages until works are completed and reservoir levels recover. Typically it takes two to three hours following restoration time for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water while these essential works are underway. There are ways to conserve water that will not impact on hygiene or handwashing. Simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply such as not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home on our website at www.water.ie/conserve. Speaking about the works, Peter Thornton, Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands that reservoir maintenance can be inconvenient and, working in partnership with Wicklow County Council, we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary works may cause.

Ensuring our reservoirs are taken care of and properly maintained is an essential part of safeguarding the water supplies to our customers’ homes and businesses.Peter added: “Customers may experience some temporary discolouration of water following the works and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise. For advice on clearing discoloration and airlocks, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/following-an-outage.”