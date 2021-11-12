Iron Annie Cabaret comes to Greystones

With the long awaited and welcome return of live entertainment, the Iron Annie Cabaret will be travelling the country in style is is set to stop at the Whale Threatre in Greystones this Novemeber.

An experience unlike anything the theatre has ever seen, it will appeal to music fans as much as to book lovers and theatre goers.

The Iron Annie Cabaret tells the story of Aoife and her doomed relationship with the beautiful but capricious Annie. Set against the backdrop of a larger-than-life criminal underworld of Dundalk, their adventures also take them on a whirlwind road trip across the Irish Sea to offload ten kilos of cocaine swiped from a rival.

Author and producer Luke Cassidy is bringing the page to the stage with the Iron Annie Cabaret. A Juncture Arts production, the Iron Annie Cabaret stars actor Eleanor McLoughlin as the inimitable Aoife, and is directed by Peter Moreton, artistic director of Applecart Arts Centre, London.

Musical performances feature original material inspired by the book, written and performed by folk duo the Dandelion Few, and newly-formed border punk band False Slag. False Slag describe themselves as a collective incarnation of the atmosphere of the Irish border banditry, in keeping with the theme of the book and the production.

Published by Bloomsbury Books in Ireland and the UK, and Vintage Books in the US & Canada, the novel which the play is based off has received raving reviews from multiple national outlets including The Irish Times, Irish Independent, and has also been selected as the Eason Book Club Book of the Month.

Speaking ahead of the tour, author Luke Cassidy said: “I am really excited to bring my characters to life in this one-of-a-kind live stage show, especially when live events have been absent for so long. I think audiences are in for a real treat – think Reservoir Dogs meets Thelma and Louise and the Rocky Picture Show, and that’s just for starters.”

The Iron Annie Cabaret will be showing at the Whale Theatre in Greystones on Friday November 26th at 8pm. Tickets €20 at www.whaletheatre.ie or call the booking office on 01 2010550.