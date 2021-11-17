Jobs Expo Returns to Dublin This Weekend

Jobs Expo is returning to Dublin this Saturday, sponsored by Lidl Ireland it will put skilled professionals directly in contact with leading employers from Ireland and abroad.
Date : Saturday 20th November 2021
Time : 10am – 4pm
Venue : RDS, Dublin
Event : Jobs Expo
Hosting over 30 employers from a diverse range of companies both Irish and International, including Lidl Ireland, Valeo Vision Systems, Ethos Engineering, Compass Ireland, Aldi, Prepay Power, Recruit.ie .
It is expected to attract thousands of jobseekers from Dublin and surrounding counties, with thousands of job opportunities available on the day across a variety of sectors including; Engineering, Retail, Pharma, Tech, Hospitality and Healthcare and more.
The in-person, one-day event will feature seminars from industry professionals. Below please find schedule of talks.
10.30 – 11am How Tech Has Changed The World Of Work: Addressing The Tech Skill-Gap
Luke Treacy, Dublin CODING School
11 – 11.30am Brand Yourself, Brand New Career: How to Start with LinkedIn
Hanna Walter, Inspiring Coaching
11.30-12pm Top 10 Tips For An Effective CV
Collette Bryson, Engage Life Coaching
12 – 12.30pm A Working Adventure – Activity Camps in UK & France
Dave Jury, PGL Travel
12.30-1pm Digital/Intelligent Buildings and Upcoming Roles
Brian Coogan & Eoin Kane, Ethos Engineering
1-1.30pm Making a Difference: Working for the Fingal County Council
Gerry McDermott, Fingal County Council
1.30-2pm Where are the jobs in tech and how do I get one?
Regina Dunne, National College of Ireland
2-2.30pm What we want from our career
Frank Hynes, JobChanger.ie
2.30-3pm Career opportunities in the Irish Defence Forces
Captain Michael Barry, Irish Defence Forces
3-3.30pm Developing a Mindset to Overcome Anxiety & Stress
Dolores Andrew, Celtic Soul Essence
3.30-4pm Centralised Recruitment Team and what it can offer to potential candidates
Joshua Bolton, Servisource Workforce Solutions
