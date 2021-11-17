fbpx

Jobs Expo Returns to Dublin This Weekend

Jobs Expo is returning to Dublin this Saturday, sponsored by Lidl Ireland it will put skilled professionals directly in contact with leading employers from Ireland and abroad.

Date :              Saturday 20th November 2021

Time : 10am – 4pm

Venue :            RDS, Dublin

Event :             Jobs Expo

Hosting over 30 employers from a diverse range of companies both Irish and International, including Lidl Ireland, Valeo Vision Systems, Ethos Engineering, Compass Ireland, Aldi, Prepay Power, Recruit.ie .

It is expected to attract thousands of jobseekers from Dublin and surrounding counties, with thousands of job opportunities available on the day across a variety of sectors including; Engineering, Retail, Pharma, Tech, Hospitality and Healthcare and more.

The in-person, one-day event will feature seminars from industry professionals. Below please find schedule of talks.

10.30 – 11am  How Tech Has Changed The World Of Work: Addressing The Tech Skill-Gap

                        Luke Treacy, Dublin CODING School

11 – 11.30am  Brand Yourself, Brand New Career: How to Start with LinkedIn

                        Hanna Walter, Inspiring Coaching

11.30-12pm    Top 10 Tips For An Effective CV

                        Collette Bryson, Engage Life Coaching

12 – 12.30pm  A Working Adventure – Activity Camps in UK & France

                        Dave Jury, PGL Travel

12.30-1pm      Digital/Intelligent Buildings and Upcoming Roles

                        Brian Coogan & Eoin Kane, Ethos Engineering

1-1.30pm        Making a Difference: Working for the Fingal County Council

                        Gerry McDermott, Fingal County Council

1.30-2pm        Where are the jobs in tech and how do I get one?

                        Regina Dunne, National College of Ireland

2-2.30pm        What we want from our career

                        Frank Hynes, JobChanger.ie

2.30-3pm        Career opportunities in the Irish Defence Forces

                        Captain Michael Barry, Irish Defence Forces

3-3.30pm        Developing a Mindset to Overcome Anxiety & Stress

                        Dolores Andrew, Celtic Soul Essence

3.30-4pm        Centralised Recruitment Team and what it can offer to potential candidates

                        Joshua Bolton, Servisource Workforce Solutions

Register for free admission at www.jobsexpo.ie

