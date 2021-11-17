Jobs Expo Returns to Dublin This Weekend

Jobs Expo is returning to Dublin this Saturday, sponsored by Lidl Ireland it will put skilled professionals directly in contact with leading employers from Ireland and abroad.

Date : Saturday 20th November 2021

Time : 10am – 4pm

Venue : RDS, Dublin

Event : Jobs Expo

Hosting over 30 employers from a diverse range of companies both Irish and International, including Lidl Ireland, Valeo Vision Systems, Ethos Engineering, Compass Ireland, Aldi, Prepay Power, Recruit.ie .

It is expected to attract thousands of jobseekers from Dublin and surrounding counties, with thousands of job opportunities available on the day across a variety of sectors including; Engineering, Retail, Pharma, Tech, Hospitality and Healthcare and more.

The in-person, one-day event will feature seminars from industry professionals. Below please find schedule of talks.

10.30 – 11am How Tech Has Changed The World Of Work: Addressing The Tech Skill-Gap

Luke Treacy, Dublin CODING School

11 – 11.30am Brand Yourself, Brand New Career: How to Start with LinkedIn

Hanna Walter, Inspiring Coaching

11.30-12pm Top 10 Tips For An Effective CV

Collette Bryson, Engage Life Coaching

12 – 12.30pm A Working Adventure – Activity Camps in UK & France

Dave Jury, PGL Travel

12.30-1pm Digital/Intelligent Buildings and Upcoming Roles

Brian Coogan & Eoin Kane, Ethos Engineering

1-1.30pm Making a Difference: Working for the Fingal County Council

Gerry McDermott, Fingal County Council

1.30-2pm Where are the jobs in tech and how do I get one?

Regina Dunne, National College of Ireland

2-2.30pm What we want from our career

Frank Hynes, JobChanger.ie

2.30-3pm Career opportunities in the Irish Defence Forces

Captain Michael Barry, Irish Defence Forces

3-3.30pm Developing a Mindset to Overcome Anxiety & Stress

Dolores Andrew, Celtic Soul Essence

3.30-4pm Centralised Recruitment Team and what it can offer to potential candidates

Joshua Bolton, Servisource Workforce Solutions

Register for free admission at www.jobsexpo.ie