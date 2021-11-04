Light Up Your Christmas in Wicklow Town

On Saturday, 20th November at 4pm, everyone is invited to take a stroll down Wicklow Town’s main street for the annual Santa Parade and turning on of the Christmas lights.

With a special appearance from Santa Claus who will be arriving in a special Train courtesy of Wicklow Christmas Market and performances from Wicklow Community Choir and The Bandits, it promises to be a treat filled family event.

Santa Parade Start / Finish: Market Square / Fitzwilliam Square

Christmas Lights / Live Music: Fitzwilliam Square

To ensure crowd safety, road closures (Main Street) will take effect from 3.30pm until 6pm – please leave sufficient time to park and walk to the Santa Parade.

Children must be accompanied by a parent / guardians at all times and we ask the public to please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Santa Parade / Christmas Lights 2021 is brought to you by Wicklow Town & District Chamber of Commerce and Wicklow Municipal District.

We are also delighted to announce that the Wicklow Christmas Market 2021 is back again and better than last year. This year they are delighted to launch the New Eco Ice Rink as part of the Wicklow Christmas Market Experience.

This exciting event is new to the Wicklow Christmas Market and will take place at Leitrim Place, The Murrough Wicklow Town.

The Market is FREE to the public, and offers food, activities and entertainment for everyone in the family. Start your Christmas shopping, visit Santa and spend the day enjoying the sights and sounds of Christmas.

Located within the Wicklow Christmas Market is the Santa Express, an interactive opportunity to take a magical trip to the North Pole and to Santa’s house. Families will travel

in their own train car with Oribel, Santa’s head elf, as the conductor. Once at the North Pole, families will be entertained by the mischievous Elf and Safety and Mrs. Claus. Then of course, there will be the chance to get to visit with Santa Claus himself, take a picture with Santa, and post a letter at Santa’s official post box.

*A sensory Santa experience will be offered on the 3rd of December, and 10th of December from 10:00am-12:00 pm, where the sights and sounds will be toned down and calmer, yet still include all of the fun and festivities of the Santa Express.

For more information on the Christmas Market please call (0404) 54400 or Email info@wicklowchristmasmarket.com for ticket information or bookings at www.wicklowchristmasmarket.com

______________________________________________________________________

For more information please log on to WicklowChamber.ie or contact Susana Costello (Wicklow Town & District Chamber of Commerce) on (0404) 66433.