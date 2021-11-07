Lotto Players in Wicklow, Cork and Meath share almost €3 million in prizes

Lotto players all over the country can continue dreaming of becoming Ireland’s largest ever Lotto jackpot winner as the astonishing €19,060,800 remains up for grabs next Wednesday. Over 195,000 players won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws last night which included three big winners from Cork, Meath and Wicklow who shared almost €3 million in prize money.

As no additional funds were added to the jackpot as it remains capped, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s draw, this was the Match 5+Bonus category. An online player in Cork matched 5 numbers and the bonus and will now go on to claim an incredible €990,753. The Rebel county winner purchased their Normal Play ticket on the day of the draw at www.lottery.ie.

The winning numbers in last night’s (Saturday 6th November) Lotto draw were: 05, 06, 09, 15, 19, 25 and the bonus was 18.

Meanwhile, two players in Meath and Wicklow became the biggest winners of the night after scooping the top prize of €1 million each in the Lotto Plus 1 draw. The Meath store where the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased will be revealed on Monday while the National Lottery has confirmed that the Wicklow player won their top prize amount after purchasing their Quick Pick ticket online on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 03, 14, 16, 28, 35, 43 and the bonus was 07.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the Cork and Wicklow winners. The Meath Lotto Plus 1 winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket to keep it safe. Each of the three biggest winners from last night’s draw should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Saturday night’s Lotto draw also marked the fifth Lotto Plus Raffle event of the year which saw the National Lottery add an additional €1 million to the Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund. Winners of the Lotto Plus Raffle typically win €500 in every draw but in last night’s draw, winners received an incredible boost to their winnings. As there were 169 Raffle winners on Saturday night, this meant that the boosted prize fund divided out to a prize of €6,417 for each Raffle winner.

The winning Lotto Plus Raffle number was: 9543

The winning Lotto Plus Raffle ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their tickets and check www.lottery.ie for details of their nearest An Post Prize Claim Centre where prizes up to €14,999 can be claimed. Alternatively, they can contact the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie. Online players will receive details of the process for claiming their prizes.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.