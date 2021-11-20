Minister Harris pushes for pedestrian safety and crossings in Blessington

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD updated his Blessington constituents on a number of pedestrian safety improvements in Blessington.

Minister Harris said: “Baltinglass Municipal District Council have prioritised the improvement of the Kilmalum Road/N81 junction to ensure pedestrian safety. The proposed realignment would improve visibility for pedestrian and the provision of a controlled crossing point on R410 Naas Road”.

Minister Harris further added: “I had raised the need for a safe pedestrian crossing between the 65 bus stops and Burgage near the Texaco Garage. The council advise that their District Engineer met with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) regarding the need for funding for a pedestrian crossing.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have agreed carry out an assessment of the location and I have urged TII to carry out their survey as quickly as possible. This is a dangerous location and the winter months make it ever more hazardous for pedestrians crossing to get the bus.”