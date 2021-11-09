New book ‘Bruscar’ by Wicklow Author Chloe Devlin

On Thursday 11th November, Dr. Chloe Devlin will launch her first Children’s book titled Bruscar. Growing up in Wicklow, Chloe has always had a deep connection with the sea. Throughout her career, Chloe has worked with children educating them on topics such as marine biology, oceanography, and sustainability. “Children adore learning about sea creatures and how the oceans work. Now there is a real appetite amongst students to learn about climate change and protecting the planet. My knowledge, along with my two sons love of books, inspired me to write my first children’s book ‘Bruscar’.”

This is a story about Sammy the Seal who sets off on an adventure with his friends to find an infamous sea monster called Bruscar. However, all is not what it seems, and Sammy makes an unexpected discovery. The book talks about the problem of marine litter and the problems it creates for marine life. The story encourages children to recognise the importance of our oceans and to play their part in protecting them.