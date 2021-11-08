Part time post consisting of 17.5 hours based in the Wicklow area

South Leinster Citizens Information Service is currently seeking to recruit a Temporary Part Time Information Officer for the Wicklow area.

Key tasks for the post include the direct delivery of information, advice, advocacy and referral services, and liaison with other service providers, both statutory and voluntary.

Excellent communication skills, a good level of research and IT skills, and a Leaving Certificate and/or equivalent of education are required. Ideally, applicants will also hold a higher-level qualification in relevant field of study, (e.g. social policy, human rights, social work/social care practice, legal qualification etc.), and / or substantial previous work experience in a busy information/advice/advocacy environment.

• Fixed Term Post: This is a fixed term position (job share) of a minimum of one year with a possible extension to two years, subject to completion of a 6 month probationary period

• Full Time Salary Scale: €29,821 – €45,498 including 2 x LSIs, long serving increments (pro rata for part-time staff)

• Incremental Credit: CIS operates an incremental credit process, on request, which is based on the information provided by applicants on their application form

Applications must be made on the relevant application form and sent to: recruitmentslcis@citinfo.ie

Closing date: at 5pm on 26th November 2022 (late applications will not be accepted).

A detailed job description and application form together with further information on CIS can be accessed at: www.citizensinformationboard.ie

For details on how your personal data will be used as part of this process our Data Protection Notice for Job Applicants is available at: http://www.citizensinformationboard.ie/en/data_protection/cib.html

South Leinster Citizens Information Service is an equal opportunities employer.