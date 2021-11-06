Pink Ladies raise 8k for the National Breast Cancer Institute

Members of Wicklow Golf Club raised 8k for the National Breast Cancer Institute at the recent “Play in Pink” day.

Driving force behind the “Play in Pink” Miriam Hand said ” What a wonderful amount unbelievable that €8,000 was raised thanks to all the hard work that went into the day and the outstanding support and generosity of the members of Wicklow Golf Club.”

For the last two decades, the Irish Ladies Golf Union has supported the National Breast Cancer Research Institute through golf days hosted by Lady Captains at clubs across the country.

These competitions take the format of open, semi-open, invitation and club. ‘Play in Pink’ has been growing from strength to strength over the past few years and has raised over One Million Euro with the monies going directly to the charity.