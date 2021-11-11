Purple House Cancer Support, Bray are recipients of the €10,000 St Patrick’s Festival x TikTok creative fund

TikTok and St. Patrick’s Festival have today announced the recipients of the €100,000 St. Patrick’s Festival x TikTok Creative Fund, which has been awarded to ten community groups across Ireland.

Purple House Cancer Support, Bray, will receive €10,000 from the St. Patrick’s Festival x TikTok Creative Fund, to provide children’s one-to-one Art Therapy sessions and adults Art and Crafts Cancer Therapy classes.

The fund, which was designed to support and inspire creativity in Irish communities, will be distributed to ten community groups and charitable organisations in counties Dublin, Cork, Offaly, Louth, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Cavan, and Donegal.

This €10,000 project award will support the work of these local groups in developing and delivering creative responses to their own unique community challenges. A pop-up community choir, dance workshops, heritage projects and tours, and arts and craft therapy sessions are just some of the projects which will be supported by the St. Patrick’s Festival x TikTok Creative Fund.

This creative investment forms the final part of the €500,000 commitment made by TikTok earlier this year to support St. Patrick’s Festival 2021. This took place over six days in March through SPF TV, a dedicated online TV channel, and an historic partnership with Oireachtas TV which brought the Festival to 1.1 million homes in Ireland during lockdown. St. Patrick’s Festival 2021 was Ireland’s most significant digital festival to date, with more than 102 million global engagements.

The St. Patrick’s Festival team will now commence work with each of the ten selected community groups to realise their ambitious creative projects.

Purple House Cancer Support in Bray, Co. Wicklow is to the forefront in providing a range of professional support services to people of all ages affected by cancer in Ireland. Their aim is to help rebuild the lives of families affected by cancer. Purple House is at the heart of the community. Founded in 1990, Purple House was the first Community based Cancer Support Centre in Ireland and today operates a wide range of support services including counselling, complimentary therapies, bereavement counselling, services for children and young adults including play therapy, creative arts and one to one support, CLIMB programme for children, camps & workshops for children, hospital transport, survivorship programmes, support groups, cancer rehab gym, meal distribution, PH choir, Yoga and Mindfulness, CheckMeOut.ie health awareness campaigns aimed at 18-30 year olds and more.



Speaking about the funding, Veronica O’Leary, Director of Services, Purple House Cancer Support, Wicklow said:

“When children or adults access our services, they are often in crises mode, anxious and confused. They often don’t know how to express or verbalise their feelings and emotions. Our counsellors and therapists are especially trained to respond to the child or adults needs in wherever they are at that time. Interaction now helps people cope more effectively with future life challenges and gaining resilience. This creative fund will allow us to expand services and sessions as the need for our services is growing constantly. We will be able to continue to provide, Children’s One to One Art Therapy sessions and Adults Art & Crafts Cancer Therapy classes. On behalf of Purple House Cancer Support and all of our clients, we would like to sincerely thank the St. Patrick’s Festival x TikTok Creative Fund.”



Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, said:

“I very much welcome this initiative from St Patrick’s Festival and TikTok which is helping voluntary organisations and local groups across Ireland empower and inspire their communities through arts, culture, and creativity. This fund is a vital tool in helping communities re-invigorate important local projects after a very difficult period. It is great to see such creativity, artistic flair but also real community value in the work of the ten recipients, and I have no doubt the €10,000 award will support these local groups in continuing to deliver creative responses to their own unique community challenges.”



Caroline Goulding, Director and Data Protection Officer at TikTok, said:

“At TikTok our goal is to inspire creativity and to bring joy, so we’re delighted to see 10 inspirational and deserving community groups receive €10,000 each from the St. Patrick’s Festival x TikTok Creative Fund. We believe that arts and culture are essential for enriching, nourishing, and illuminating our communities, so we’re pleased that this fund and our TikTok masterclass will help to nurture creativity in these communities across Ireland for years to come.”



Anna McGowan, Interim Director of St. Patrick’s Festival, said:

“We’re delighted to support 10 wonderful community groups to connect with their communities through art and creativity with the St. Patrick’s Festival x TikTok Creative Fund. Each organisation has their own unique history and personality and responds to the needs of their members and communities in distinct and creative ways. We look forward to guiding these community groups throughout the creative process and sharing that experience with the wider public in next year’s St. Patrick’s Festival’s celebrations.”



These ten groups from eight counties across Ireland will also be invited to participate in a special community focused TikTok masterclass, where they can develop and enhance their storytelling skills through the TikTok platform and learn how best to harness the potential of social storytelling to communicate with their audiences.

The artistic journey of each community group, from selection through to the presentation of their creative project, will be captured and shared on both St. Patrick’s Festival and TikTok platforms. A selection of work will also be showcased to Ireland and the world during the national St. Patrick’s Festival in March 2022. Details of the Festival will be announced in the coming months.

