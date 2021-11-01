Purple House officially opened

Purple House Cancer Support Centre’s permanent home was officially opened by The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD on Monday 1st November.

The Centre which is located at 2 Duncairn tce on Quinsborough Road in Bray will cater for the needs of thousands of Cancer patients and their families over the coming years. This forever community-based Cancer Support Centre is a cumulation of 31 years of Purple House’s work supporting cancer patients.



The building is laid out over four floors and features a drop-in centre, counselling rooms, a coffee dock, cancer rehabilitation gym, children’s therapy room, support group and cancer survivorship classrooms, a healthy eating demonstration kitchen, complimentary therapy room, and a sensory garden.



The building was secured with a 50% capital grant from the HSE and a mortgage by Purple House over 15 years for the remaining 50%, which will be repaid through fundraising efforts over the coming years.



Purple House would like to acknowledge the generosity and support from many members of the public for ensuring that their community has a permanent Cancer Support Centre that will be here for generations to come.

Annually, Purple House support over 1,300 families from across Ireland through their in-house services and online services, the majority of which are provided through community fundraising efforts.



In attendance at the launch were Purple House service users, staff, volunteers, along with the HSE, Department of health officials and community stakeholders.



Due to Covid19 restrictions, not everyone could be present at the official opening, but Purple House would like to invite members of public to visit their new community-based Cancer Support Centre and learn more about their services at an Open Day on Monday 15th November from 11am to 1pm.