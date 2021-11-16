Relax, explore, connect, work or learn at your local library

Wicklow County Council Library Service is putting out a call to the public to drop in, relax, explore, connect, work or learn at their local library.

Libraries were among the first institutions to close their doors as the early COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March 2020. But while buildings closed to the public, library services continued with events, classes and clubs moving online, new click-and-collect and book delivery arrangements, as well as soaring loans of e-books, audiobooks, online newspapers and magazines.

In fact, many people joined the library for the first time during Covid.

With libraries now permitted to provide a greater number of services, in line with public health guidance, they are now putting out a call to come visit, explore and enjoy the library in-person again.

Issuing the invitation on behalf of Wicklow County Council Libraries, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen said: “Whether you used to visit regularly, or you’ve never been, we’re urging everyone to drop into their local library and discover what’s on offer.

“Your library is one of the few places you can spend time for free. So, please enjoy the space and services, take time out with a book or a newspaper; look into events and culture; meet friends and family; catch up on work or study, use the computers and Wi-fi.

“The library has something for everyone of all ages and interests. Hopefully, once you discover what’s on offer, you’ll drop in regularly.

“I am particularly pleased to note that each of Wicklow’s 13 libraries has CO2 monitors, to assess ventilation conditions and assure public and staff of their safety. Wicklow County Council has also led the way by installing individual study screens, to ensure students and researchers are protected, when using our libraries.”

Wicklow’s Libraries offer a huge range of services, free at point of access.

· Libraries are free to join, with no late fees

· Members can borrow from 12 million items from any library in the country – browse the national catalogue at www.librariesireland.ie

· Library members can download free e-Books, e-Audiobooks, e-newspapers and e-magazines straight to their phone, tablet or computer

· Libraries offer space to study, work or research

· Wifi and computer access is free

· Libraries offer a range of events, classes, clubs, meet-ups and exhibitions

· There are specific collections available including lots of items for children and young adults

Visit https://www.wicklow.ie/Living/Services/Libraries to find your local library, to join online or to search the online catalogue.