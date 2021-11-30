Reminder to enter Energia’s ‘Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home’ competition

Energia’s annual search for Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home is on, with up to €6,000 to be won for the winner’s charity of choice.

The closing date for entries is fast approaching (entries close December 5th). To enter, simply snap a picture of your house in all its festive glory and submit it online. Full details on how to enter are available at energia.ie/imch-entries.

Now in its sixth year of the competition, Energia has donated €36,000 to charities on behalf of the winners, and this year that figure will rise to €48,000.

Previous winners have donated to charities including Alzheimer’s Action Adare, Holy Angels Carlow, RNLI Kilrush, and Wexford Homecare Hospice.

The winner will receive €6,000 for the charity of their choice, while the second and third place runners up will receive €4,000 and €2,000 respectively. In addition to the charity donation, Energia will also gift each of the finalists a €500 Smart Home Store voucher.

Households still have until midnight on the 5th of December to submit a photograph of their outdoor Christmas decorations and light displays online to enter. Energia’s elves will then review all applications and select 6 finalists before announcing the shortlist on Monday the 13th of December. Members of the public will then be able to vote for their favourite home by SMS up until Sunday, December 19th. The winners will be announced on Monday, December 20th.

Geoff Codd, Head of Energia Marketing and Retail Development commented: “Each year, the Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home Competition gets us here at Energia and lots of people at home into the festive spirit. It’s a great way to spread some Christmas cheer while also supporting worthy causes. We can’t wait to review all of the amazing display’s people submit and anyone interested to get involved now before they miss their chance to be crowned Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home.”

Energia are a modern customer-centric utility focused on renewable energy, providing 100% green electricity in all our energy price plans for electricity, gas and dual fuel.