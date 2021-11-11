Road works begin tonight on the Wexford Road in Arklow

Wicklow County Council would like to notify members of the public that necessary road resurfacing works will be taking place on the Wexford Road, Arklow (R772) between Carysfort roundabout and Main Street commencing tonight Thursday 12th November 2021.

The works will be taking place between the hours of 19:00 and 06:00, Monday – Friday.

The works are expected to last for approximately 2 weeks.

Variable message boards have been erected locally to provide advance notice of the works to members of the public.

Traffic management and diversions will be in place for the duration of the works.

Wicklow County Council would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.