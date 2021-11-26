Sale of the The Old Forge finalised

The landmark Old Forge bar in Wicklow Town has been successfuly sold this week.

There have been various rumours and speculation about the purchase of the property since its closure in late 2019, but Selling Agent REA Forkin has confirmed that the sale has now gone through.

The successful buyer has not yet been revealed nor has the future purpose of the property.

The Old Forge bar had been a staple in Wicklow Town for decades and was well known for its late bar comprising of the 70’s and 80’s Back Lounge along with the popular Penthouse Nightclub upstairs.



Its location is one of the most visible and high profile points in Wicklow Town, standing on the corner of Abbey Street and the Marlton Road.