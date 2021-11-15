Senator Casey welcomes announcement of Wicklow Town Port as Base for Codling Wind Bank

Wicklow Fianna Fáil Senator Pat Casey has welcomed the decision that Wicklow Port has been confirmed as the preferred home for Codling Wind Park’s Operations and Maintenance base, the long-term facility from which the offshore wind farm will be operated and serviced.

“Up to 75 new jobs expected at long-term base for Ireland’s largest Phase One offshore wind farm. Construction of the new base, will see the creation of an additional 40 temporary jobs. This is a significant investment to be made in development of Wicklow port facilities. The Project is well advanced with potential to start construction by 2024.”

“This Government is making the necessary transition to Green Energy and this brings massive opportunites for the coastal towns of Wicklow. As a Cllr, TD and now Senator I have been a long time supporter of the development of Wicklow Port and I welcome this announcement as a great achievement for Wicklow Town”

“The location of the long-term base in Wicklow Town represents a major economic boost for the area, with significant investment to be made in the development of the port facilities in readiness to support Ireland’s flagship offshore wind project. “

“The new base will provide offices, warehousing and vessel berthing facilities, as well as an operations control centre. This will enable the safe operation and maintenance of Codling Wind Park over its expected 30-year operational lifetime.”

“Fianna Fáil since entering Government are determined that the Green Energy Agenda delivers sustainable employment for all areas of Wicklow and Friday’s announcement is another example of our delivery on this pledge to the people.”

