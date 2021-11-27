Sinead O’Connor’s Bray house sold

Famous singer Sinead O’Connor’s house in Bray has been sold according to Selling Agent REA Forkin.

The property was placed on the market this year with an asking price of €950,000.

Originally from Dublin, O’Connor was reported to have returned to her beautiful six bedroom Bray property during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Built during the 1860s, the house sits along Bray’s promenant seafront promenade offering stunning views of the coast. It maintains many of its original features including detailed cornice work, and has a more recent extension at the rear.

The interior is colourfuly decorated with a wide range of shades including pink, purple and green.





Image credits: REA Forkin.