Six charities benefit from Shillelagh sunflowers

Six charities have benefited from the Sunflowers which were grown in Shillelagh this summer.

The Sunflower field which belongs to the Tyner family is located at Minmore farm.

It is the second year the family have opened up the field for charity.

Last year the family raised over 60k with the Wicklow Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society each receiving €30,470.80.

This year the field was open for the August Bank Holiday and raised over € 25,000 which was donated to The Irish Cancer Society, Church of Ireland Shillelagh, Bumbleance, Church of the Immaculate Conception Shillelagh, Talk to Tom Taxiwatch and the Clonmore Cancer and Medical Trust.

Owner of the field Colin Tyner said “Once again I would like to thank my family and the local people who volunteered their time to make the weekend possible, and of course the generosity of the visitors.”