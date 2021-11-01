St. Patrick’s GAA club notes week November 1st

It was a big and important week for the club this week with both our Men and Ladies Senior Footballers in semi-final action against Baltinglass.

Unfortunately, our men suffered the narrowest of defeats losing to Baltinglass by a single score 2-08 to 1-10.

The squad was, Shane Doyle, Padraig Higgins, Niall Higgins, Niall Donnelly, Wayne Doyle, Simon Boucher, Patrick O’Keane, Aidan Dunne , Dean Healy, John Crowe, Simon Boucher, Paul O’Brien, Matthew Traynor, Padge McWalter, Bryan Doyle and Thomas Kelly. The subs were Ian Murphy, Stephen Duffy, Paul Earls, Niall Delahunt, Luca Rampersaud, Ciaran Doyle, Shane Murley, Conor O’Brien, Cian O’Brien, Mark O’Brien, Ken O’Grady, Ronan Murray Fionn Luddy, Ronan Murray and Mark Evans.

The scorers were Tommy Kelly, Padge 0-04, Dean Healy 1-01, John Crowe 1-0, Shane Doyle 0-1, Luca Rampersaud 0-1, Shane Murley 0-01 and Ciaran McGerrigan 0-01. The management was Casey O’Brien, Gary Duffy, Damian O’Brien and Ronan Connolly. Hard luck lads.

On the other hand, our Senior Ladies had a brilliant two point victory over Baltinglass 1-13 to 1-11. The squad was Jennifer Lyons, Lucy Dunne, Kate Hennessy, Sarah Evans, Niamh McGettigan, Jessica Lyons, Kayleigh Crammond, Laura Leonard, Sarah Delahunt, Rioghna McGettigan Sinead McGettigan, Aisling Hayden, Erinne Murphy, Laura Manley and Clodagh Fox, Aimi Healy, Molly Sweeney, Ellen Griffin, Erynn O Brien, Orlaith Munnelly, Holly McSorley, Brooke Griffin, Emma Waters and Niamh O Brien. Well done to Mick and all of the management.

They will face Tinahely in the final.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on the 24th November 2021 at 8pm. The link to the meeting will be sent out to anyone who requests it before the 17th November 2021.

Anyone who has paid their membership before the 31st May 2021 can vote. On the agenda will be, adoption of standing orders, approval of 2020 AGM minutes, consideration of report from secretary, report from treasurer, address from Cathaoirleach, election of 2021 committee.

All nominations must be sent on or before the 10th November 2021 with a proposer and seconder.

The St Patrick’s Club Lotto draw took place on Monday 25th October 2021. Numbers Drawn: 4, 5, 10, 27 Bonus Number 11Match 5 Jackpot €10,000 winners – none, Match 4 winners €5,400 – none, Match 3 winners €250 – three winners, Joe Quinn, Frank Smith and Siobhan Vickers. Thanks to everyone for entering this week’s draw.

The Match 4 prize for next week will be €5,500

The Match 5 Jackpot is €10,000

You can support St Patrick’s GAA Club by purchasing your Lotto ticket online at www.stpatrickswicklow.ie

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings. You can contact St Pats on Facebook at St Patrick’s GAA Club Wicklow Town or on twitter StPatsGAAWick