TD Brady urges NTA to remove parking prevention at Kilmacanogue

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has expressed his dismay at the decision by the National Transport Authority (NTA) to place traffic cones along an area at the bottom of the Red Lane area of Kilmacanogue, close to the entrance to the Glenview Hotel, in order to prevent locals parking there.

Deputy Brady said: “The area at the bottom of the Red Lane where the NTA has placed the traffic cones to prevent cars from parking there has been traditionally used by locals wishing to park up as they accessed public transport, or met to car-pool, as there are no park and ride facilities available in the area.

“Locals also use the Red Lane to park their vehicles in the winter months, due to the fact that as homes are situated on steep inclines, heavy frost or ice on surfaces means that many could find themselves stranded at their homes during bad weather.”

Brady suggested that this parking blockage will have “unintended consequences” of forcing commuters who would normally opt to carpool or use public transport, to move back towards single occupant car journeys.

“The failure to provide park and ride facilities is an issue that affects rural dwellers who wish to avail of public transport across the country. This failure to put in place proper parking provisions illustrates yet again the gap in understanding on behalf of the government of the challenges that face people in rural Ireland when attempting to access public transport,” he added.

He has urged the NTA to reconsider the placement of traffic cones and there is a need for proper parking facilities in the area.