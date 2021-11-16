TFI 90 Minute fare to support seamless travel across Public Transport Network in Dublin

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has today announced the introduction of the TFI 90 Minute fare across Transport for Ireland services in the Dublin area from the 28th November 2021. The revamping of the fare system will allow passengers free transfer between Dublin Bus, Luas and most DART, commuter rail and Go-Ahead Ireland services in Dublin within 90 minutes of initial touch on.

A simplified fares structure is one of the key components of the BusConnects programme, which is designed to provide a better, more reliable and more efficient bus service for everyone.

The TFI 90 Minute fare will be just €2.30 for adults and students when using their TFI Leap Card during a promotional period to remain in place until the end of March 2022.

A new flat child Leap fare will be only 80 cent, allowing children to travel anywhere on Dublin city bus, Luas and commuter rail and Dart services within the Short Hop Zone, with a free transfer to any mode within 90 minutes of initial touch on. This is a 20% discount for children using the bus out of school hours, with bigger decreases on other services.

The introduction of TFI 90 will make interchange between Bus, Dart and Luas seamless, resulting in a more affordable, efficient and integrated public transport system.

The new short adult leap fare of €1.60 for single trips up to 3km, will enable 40% more passengers to travel slightly further in the new structure. Any journeys beyond this distance or involving transfers between services that take place within 90 minutes of the start, will be charged at the TFI 90 Minute fare.

NTA Chief Executive Officer Anne Graham said: “Today is a significant day as it marks the implementation of another key component of BusConnects programme in Dublin. The introduction of the new structure will incentivise a return to public transport across the TFI network.

“It provides an opportunity to create simplicity and consistency across the network regardless of the route or mode taken. It also means a significant saving for people who need to transfer between services.”

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD said: “It is essential that we provide the incentives that make public transport a viable and attractive choice for employees, students, shoppers and visitors. The introduction of the TFI 90 Minute fare is central to achieving this objective and encouraging more people to get back on-board.

“In moving more people from their car to public transport we can help to achieve Ireland’s carbon reduction targets as set out in the Programme for Government. This is another great step in making the city a more liveable and easily accessible environment.”

To find out more about the new fare structure, click here.