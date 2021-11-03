fbpx

Unwanted gift Sale this coming Sunday in Wicklow Town

A Unwanted Gift plus a Paintings and Pictures sale in aid of Wicklow Cancer Support and St.Patrick’s church will be held this coming Sunday (November 7th) in Wicklow Town.

Doors at the De La Salle Pastoral Centre will open from 10am until 2pm.

You can also buy a cup of coffee and a raffle ticket while you are there.

Local artists and photographers have also donated to the cause.

If you have an unwanted gift which has been lying around you can still donate, you can bring your unwanted gift to the Wicklow Cancer Support Centre in Wicklow Town which opens between 10am to 5pm or the Pastoral Centre 10am to 1pm.

