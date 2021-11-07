US entry requirements are changing from Monday 8th November

- Customers planning to travel to the USA from Monday 8th November onwards are advised that entry requirements change from that date.
- Non-US citizens must be vaccinated and have an approved Covid vaccine Cert, a Covid test completed within 3 days of travel, an attestation (Self-Declaration) form, a Contact Tracing Form, their online ESTA and APIS and a passport that is valid for 6+ months.
- Anyone travelling to USA can visit the Aer Lingus website (aerlingus.com) for details of the latest Covid-19 travel requirements.
- Aer Lingus is reminding passenger to use VeriFLY a travel pass app that allows users to upload and ensure that their travel documentation is checked and approved before travelling to the airport. Aer Lingus customers cannot check-in online ahead of flights to / from the USA unless they use VeriFLY.