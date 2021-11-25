Whitmore launches Christmas Appeal to support Bray Women’s Refuge

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore has today launched a Christmas Voucher Appeal for Bray Women’s Refuge.

Whitmore said “I am asking people to show their support for the women and children fleeing domestic violence in Wicklow by purchasing shopping vouchers that the families and the Women’s Refuge can then use to hopefully make this Christmas a more special time for them. “

“The Bray Women’s Refuge is the only refuge in Wicklow and with rising demand for its services, they need all the support they can get. Not only do they help women and their children who need a safe place to escape violence or the threat of violence, they assist women to understand their legal rights and entitlements and help to increase public awareness on the issues relating to domestic violence.

“Contributing to this Appeal is a great way to engage this Christmas in a worthy cause and something that is so important to families in Wicklow. It’s also recognition of the hard work Bray Women’s Refuge people do in making our communities safer for women and their children. So much more support is needed and this is one way we can all contribute. I am encouraging people to keep it local by supporting local enterprises and shops when purchasing a voucher.

“Anyone who can support this cause can drop off their shopping vouchers at my constituency office in Greystones on 3 Hillside Road or email me at jennifer.whitmore@oireachtas.ie for any queries.”