Whitmore urges people in Wicklow to register to Vote before the deadline

Ahead of the 25th November deadline, Deputy Whitmore is urging people to check the register to see if they are listed in the Draft Register of Electors. People are urged to go online at www.checktheregister.ie to see if their name is on the list.

The Social Democrats TD for Wicklow says, “it’s important that everyone in Wicklow who is eligible to vote, is heard in future elections but the only way to do that is if you’re register as a voter. It’s important to see if your name is listed and in the case that it’s not, you can then add it but the deadline is fast approaching, in just three weeks away.

“Your vote is the most valuable democratic tool we have in our society and it’s important with so much going on including climate change, the housing crisis, rising cost of living as well as the high cost of childcare, that you have your say when it’s time to vote people into decision-making positions. But too often not enough people engage in the right to vote or fail to register on time and don’t find out until it’s too late.

“This will be an especially important time for young people to consider their voting rights as they turn 18 and to get registered early. Young people in Wicklow will be witnessing huge changes in future and will be even more vigilant to how the State tackles climate change. This is an incredibly important time for your voices to be heard.”

“It’s easy to forget the administrative side to voting such as registering but the Department of Housing is engaging in an advertising campaign at the moment to remind everyone. The current Draft Register of Electors is on display at Wicklow County Council offices, your local Garda station, library and post offices or online at the link above. Check and the register early to avoid disappointment!”