Wicklow artist in spotlight as Art Source returns to the RDS

Wicklow artist who has captured the benefits of slow living in his work will be in the national spotlight as Ireland’s premier art fair returns to the RDS from November 12-14.

David McGlynn, who lives in Enniskerry, will join 200 of the best contemporary Irish and international artists alongside a collection of contemporary art worth €1.3 million at Art Source.

“Despite the drawbacks of lockdown, I found that people around me were waking up to the huge value in the stillness of nature and that had been a great source of inspiration,” said David.

“Bronze sculpting is a patient process, and there is an element of the slow but steady pace of nature, and the mindset you need to appreciate that, reflected in the work.

“It can be frustrating because you want to work in a free and spontaneous way, but sculpting, like life in many ways, takes a huge amount of work and patience.

“Having said that, once you like the piece itself, you want to see it through and go on the journey — that is where the magic is.

“This feeling has informed my work since lockdown — where previously my work had been quite playful, now I am inspired by moments, like walking along Bray beach at dawn, and the things that keep us going, like music and hope.”

Art Source will feature a centrepiece collection worth €1.3 million featuring works by Andy Warhol, Banksy and Damien Hirst.

The collection of the stars of contemporary art is presented by Gormleys Fine Art, and will showcase Warhol’s iconic 1975 portrait of Mick Jagger, signed by both the artist and the singer, valued at €125,000.

The collection will also include works by Joan Miro, Roy Lichtenstein, Salvador Dali, Robert Indiana and Keith Haring as well as Irish artists Maser, Peter Monaghan and Stephen Forbes.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the year’s biggest and most exciting art show.

And Irish art lovers also have the unique chance to get their hands on 100 pieces of original artwork for €100 each on a first-come, first-served basis on the opening morning of the show on Friday, November 12.

This year’s Art Source showcases painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, prints and ceramic art.

“Art Source offers visitors the opportunity to purchase a one-off affordable original artwork to make their home unique and also the opportunity to meet the artists and hear about their work,” said show organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

The show will also feature a free children’s art workshop where youngsters can work creatively on the theme of Nature Around Us.

Art Source takes place at the RDS, Dublin, from November 12-14, admission is €10 adults, €8 OAPs. Children under 16 free if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Opening times: Friday, Nov 12: 11am-9pm, Saturday, Nov 13 and Sunday, Nov 14: 10am-6pm.

See Artsource.ie