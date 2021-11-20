Wicklow communities asked to ‘light up for road safety’

Communities across Wicklow are asked to play their part in a ‘Light Up for Road Safety’ initiative on Sunday next (November 21st) in memory of all those who have lost their lives on our roads.

The enlightening campaign will see Wicklow County Council buildings in Wicklow and across Ireland lit up from 7.00pm-8.00 pm on Sunday next as part of this year’s World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims’.

And individuals, families and communities throughout County Wicklow are invited to join in and ‘light up for road safety’ by shining a light or burning a candle in windows at the same time.

World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday in November each year and to mark the event. On this important day, bereaved families and the seriously injured come together to acknowledge the terrible toll of road deaths and injuries and to show their thanks for the work of the emergency services and the general public can show their support by participating in this event.

Road Safety Officers throughout Ireland are urging the public to be extra vigilant of their own safety as, due to COVID-19 restrictions, more people than ever are out walking and cycling on our roads.

As of Wednesday 17th November, there has been 119 lives lost on Irish roads so far this year.

People can get involved by:

Shining a light in a window from 7.00pm-8.00pm on Sunday, 21st November

Spread the word and ask friends and family to do the same

Take a moment to remember the lives lost and those who have been injured, and to be appreciative of your own health and well-being

Check that your family has high vis jackets and torches for your walks and cycles

Never take road safety for granted

Businesses and other organisations are also being encouraged to light up their building for road safety as part of this national campaign. It is also a day to thank the emergency services for their role in saving lives; to reflect on the impact of road deaths on families and communities.

Mr Aidan Dempsey, County Wicklow Chief Fire Officer, said: “Road traffic collisions can and do have catastrophic consequences for not alone the vehicle occupants and pedestrians, but for all of us in the community. Every collision our firefighters attend is difficult. While we may not know the persons involved, we are acutely aware of the impact which is long-lasting and often permanent. The grief and distress experienced by the injured victims, their family, and friends are all the greater because many of the victims are young.”

Linda Healy, Wicklow Road Safety Officer, added: “Families of crash victims never forget their loved ones who have died on the road. This day is an opportunity annually, for everyone to remember road crash victims and to think of the consequences around a collision, and what might happen if anyone is involved in a collision. Organisers are hoping the public and business sector will get involved and support this year’s event by lighting up for road safety.”

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen said: “I would appeal to all pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers using our roads to ensure you are seen and that you drive safely because your family will be waiting for you. Please make this a peaceful World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.”

Sam Waide, CEO, Road Safety Authority, commented: “Whether we walk, cycle, drive or travel as a passenger, World Day of Remembrance is a time for us all to reflect on our own road user behaviour and make positive changes. If we all make small changes, for example to slow down, it would make a big difference to road safety. I’m asking everyone, out of respect to those who have lost their lives or have been seriously injured, to please make time this Sunday to think about what you can do to make our roads safe.”