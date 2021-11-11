Wicklow hemp farmers takes national spotlight at Gifted

Wicklow hemp farm which produces the only Irish CBD infused with additional health-boosting ingredients, will be in the national spotlight at Gifted – The Contemporary Craft and Design Fair – in the RDS from December 1-5.

Ethos, which produces hemp near Baltinglass, is the only Irish CBD producer to add adaptogenic herbs which boost the benefits of their oils and tea.

“CBD is often misunderstood, but it is increasingly being recognised for the safe and beneficial product that it is, with uses from decreasing anxiety to fighting inflammation,” said Amy O’Flaherty of Ethos.

“With the addition of herbs such as chamomile, spearmint and ashwagandha, we have created a range of oils that take you from day to night while gaining the benefits of this amazing plant.

“The production of hemp is carbon negative, which means it absorbs more carbon from the atmosphere during its growth than is emitted by the equipment used to harvest, process and transport it.

“The leaves of the hemp plant are not used in the process of creating the CBD, and we had previously used them for animal bedding in the barn. But, as an additional step in the fight against bio-waste, we decided to use the leaves to manufacture a range of tea.”

Gifted is the ultimate destination for anyone interested in craft, design, unique independent brands and artisan food producers and will attract an expected 35,000 visitors over five days.

More than 500 designers, makers and artisan food producers will be featured at Ireland’s largest Christmas gift shopping event which will provide a crucial boost to the sector after the pandemic forced its cancellation last year.

Over €5 million will be spent at the Fair on contemporary Irish jewellery, fashion, accessories, ceramics, interiors, art, photography and children’s gifts.

“The Fair is a huge boost to the independent creative sector, it is vital to the industry as a whole and it is estimated that it generates enough business to keep most of the exhibitors busy for at least four months of the year,” said organiser, Patrick O’Sullivan.

“At the onset of lockdown last year, we immediately moved to supporting our exhibitors through the giftedfromireland.com site – and that has been a very successful sales outlet for them.

“However, so many of our exhibitors are overjoyed at news of the return of Gifted because they have missed the human interaction of the selling process.”

Gifted also hosts the spectacular Christmas Food Emporium with over 100 artisan food producers, where you can meet the experts who can help you source the tastiest festive fare.

Gifted, The Contemporary Craft and Design Fair, takes place at the RDS Main Hall in Dublin’s Ballsbridge from December 1-5. Full details and booking at www.giftedfair.ie. Special 10% discount on all purchases on December 1.