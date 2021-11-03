Wicklow Initiative Wins Prestigious National Environmental Award At 2021 Pakman Awards

A Co. Wicklow community group has been named as a winner of a 2021 Pakman Award. Tinahely Community Area Projects Ltd was recognised for its outstanding work as a community resource that educates local Co. Wicklow residents in implementing best practice recycling. The initiative has also constructed a purpose-built facility that sorts, stores and transports materials for recycling, helping the local community increase its recycling rates.

This year’s Pakman Awards ceremony took place at the Shelbourne Hotel and saw representatives from leading organisations and community groups come together in accordance with government guidelines, to recognise achievements in recycling and waste management over the last two years.

Speaking at the 2021 Pakman Awards, Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth TD said: ‘Ireland’s Waste Action Plan for a circular economy together with our upcoming Circular Economy Strategy will give Irish businesses and citizens the help they need to move to a circular economy’.

‘The Pakman Awards is a magnificent opportunity to recognise organisations across the waste and other business sectors who have taken the initiative to play their part in developing Ireland’s circular economy. I congratulate each of the winners and all those who entered the 2021 awards.’

Séamus Clancy, CEO of Repak added:

‘The Pakman Awards acknowledge our environmental champions nationwide that excel in prevention, recycling, reuse, reduction, biodiversity, innovation, and education in all aspects of our everyday lives’.

‘It is a wonderful collaboration of all stakeholders, whose collective endeavours to protect our environment, provide a platform where all aspects of recycling and excellence in waste management are recognised. There has been many fantastic projects and initiatives nationwide that excel in prevention, recycling, reuse, reduction, biodiversity, innovation, and education. These inspiring projects set a benchmark for others to follow’.

‘The Pakman Awards also give us an opportunity to create awareness of how we can improve our recycling habits and contribute towards reaching future EU recycling targets. The finalists and winners show that Ireland is on the right pathway for many of the challenging targets set by the Circular Economy Package. I would like to congratulate all the winners and nominees for their work and extend a particular congratulations to Co. Wicklow initiative Tinahely Community Area Projects Ltd as the winner of the Environmental Education and Awareness Initiative Award 2021’.

The full list of nominees and winners is as follows:

Category Finalists Winner 2021 Overall Pakman Award All 11 category winners Irish Packaging Recycling (IPR) BATTERY AND WEEE CHAMPION Aldi IrelandBarretstownDID Electrical DID Electrical BUSINESS RECYCLING CHAMPION Nestlé IrelandRyans Cleaning Waste and RecyclingTesco Ireland Tesco Ireland COMMUNITY RECYCLING INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR IRD Duhallow Furniture REVAMPLongford County CouncilSarsfields GAA Newbridge IRD Duhallow Furniture REVAMP ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION AND AWARENESS INITIATIVE Clean CoastsSwords Tidy TownsTinahely Community Area Projects Ltd Tinahely Community Area Projects Ltd INNOVATION IN WASTE RESOURCE PRODUCTS OR SERVICES Harp RenewablesIntegrated Materials SolutionsThorn Environmental Ltd Integrated Materials Solutions PLASTIC PLEDGE ABP Food GroupAldi IrelandBritvic IrelandCoca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern IrelandDanone IrelandIrish Distillers Pernod RicardLidl Ireland and Northern IrelandMannok Pack LtdNPP Group LtdTesco Ireland Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern IrelandAldi IrelandLidl Ireland and Northern Ireland TYRE CHAMPION Ulster TyresUniversal Honda LimitedVolkswagen Group Ireland Ulster Tyres WASTE PREVENTION BUSINESS AWARD Good Fish ProcessingRTÉTesco Ireland Good Fish Processing WASTE RECOVERY OPERATOR OF THE YEAR – COMMERCIAL AND HOUSEHOLD Bord na Móna RecyclingClean Ireland LtdThorntons Recycling Clean Ireland Recycling WASTE RECYCLING & RECOVERY FACILITY OF THE YEAR Bord na Móna RecyclingIrish Packaging RecyclingQuality RecyclingThorntons Recycling Irish Packaging Recycling (IPR)

To find out more information about the Pakman Awards 2021, visit www.pakman.ie or @PakmanAwards on Twitter.