Wicklow Rapid Response needs €45,000 to stay alive

WWRR launches major fundraising drive to fund replacement Rapid Response Vehicle



Chairman Colm Dempsey said “Our new Critical Care Rapid Response vehicle is on its way and we need to raise 45,000 Euro.

So far in 2021 WWRR have attended over 100 calls of which there have been 20 cardiac arrests, 10 emergency prehospital anaesthetics, where the patient is placed in a medical coma and 4 cases that have required blood/plasma transfusions.

We are very grateful for the generous support of the Sinnott Family who, over the past 5 years, have supplied our Skoda RRVs free of charge, and have now retired from the motor trade.

Our vehicle sponsorship package is now changing, Trinity Skoda, the new owners of Skoda in Wicklow have agreed to support us with a discounted purchase on a 4×4 Skoda Kodiaq.

The Kodiaq will allow us the space to safely transport all the specialist equipment needed by our doctor to deliver pre-hospital critical care, while ensuring an ability to respond in inclement weather and off-road conditions.

Preparations to get the Kodiaq on the road include fitting emergency lights, sirens and reflective markings, as well as making custom compartments for all our equipment.

The success of this service relies on the support of the community and volunteerism of our members. To continue providing our lifesaving service, we will have a number of sponsorship initiatives for companies and supporters.



We are calling out to all our followers, local companies and businesses to ask if you would like to help sponsor our new rapid response vehicle?

Large Sponsors packages available, will offer having your company name and logo on the vehicle for the next 5 years, as well as being promoted on our social media platforms.



Small business and companies can have their company name on the RRV yearly, for as little as 7 euro a week.



Supports and followers of Wicklow Rapid Response can have their name on the RRV yearly for 10 euro

Just head to www.wwrr.ie/donate



If you would like to become a company sponsor and ensure the continued availability of this vital and lifesaving service, please contact andy@wwrr.ie for further details.

If you wish to arrange a fundraiser for Wicklow Rapid Response please contact chairman@wwrr.ie



Wicklow Rapid Response receives no statutory funding and is completely dependent on donations to support the service.”

