Wicklow receives €885,000 under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme

Wicklow Fianna Fáil Senator Pat Casey has welcomed the announcement of €885,000 in funding for four Wicklow projects through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The projects chosen for investment include walking and cycling trails, cliffways, beaches, lakes, rivers, bogs, greenways, blueways and bridleways.

Senator Casey said: “This investment is a key part of the Oudoor Recreation Infrastructure Strategy and will support rural economies and make Rural Ireland a more attractive destination for adventure tourism.

“This investment will also help further our ambition to support our rural economies and make Rural Ireland a destination of choice for adventure tourism. Outdoor activities have become an integral part of all of our lives over the past two years.”

List of projects that have received funding:

1. Jubilee Loop and Avonmore Way Link Rathdrum – €162,000

Upgrade of the route from Laragh to Clara Vale to include an access ramp at Samuel Hayes Bridge ensuring accessibility to all.

2. Cliff Walk Protection Scheme Greystones – €198,000

Introduction of a 2km reroute to protect a section of eroded coastline along the Greystones to Bray Cliff Walk. Works will include signage enhancement and planting of natural habitat.

3. Sugarloaf Repair- €450,000

The Sugarloaf repair project will entail manual stone pitching of an ascent and descent route. Great Sugarloaf.

4. Three Trout Route – €45,000

A feasibility study to investigate several stream crossings required to complete the Three trout route (Drummin to Charlesland, Greystones).