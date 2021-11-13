Wicklow RNLI assist fisherman

Wicklow RNLI all-weather lifeboat RNLB Joanna and Henry Williams launched at 8:10am on Monday to investigate a report of a ten-metre fishing vessel in difficulties north of Wicklow harbour.

The lifeboat was alongside the drifting fishing vessel twenty minutes later. After a quick assessment It was found to have a rope fouled in the propellor and unable to get back to port. Coxswain Keogh decided the best option was to tow the boat back to Wicklow harbour.

Weather conditions at the scene were moderate sea with good visibility.

A tow line was established, and the fishing vessel was towed into Wicklow harbour and secured alongside the South quay at 9:30am.

With the three fishermen landed safely ashore, the lifeboat returned to station.

Speaking after the call out Wicklow RNLI Press Officer, Tommy Dover said: “We urge anyone going afloat to always carry a means for calling for help and if they get into difficulty dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”