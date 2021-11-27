Wicklow Town Team welcomes one-way trial

The Wicklow Town Team has welcomed the launch of a trial one-way system for Wicklow Town’s main street.

In a statement the group said: “Wicklow Town Team welcomes the trial one-way system, which we outlined in our Parking and Traffic Flow Recommendation Report back in April 2019. We developed this recommendation from the findings of a survey carried out by Ireach Insights on the views of both consumers and business leaders in July 2018.”

The survey carried out in 2018 showed that 63% of business leaders in the community were in favour of supporting a trial one-way system.

“We look forward to the findings of the one-way system and we would ask everyone to give this trial time and space in order to fully evaluate if this project is feasible long-term,” the Town Team added.

The Local Economic Initiative Group, known as Wicklow Town Team, was set up by Wicklow Town & District Chamber. Their mission statement is to maximise the business, tourism and social potential of the area and to capitalise fully on the unique selling points of the location.

It is a completely voluntary group that works in partnership with the Wicklow Municipal District and Wicklow County Council.

You can learn more about the Town Team here.