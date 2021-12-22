Baby Elegance plant 9,500 native trees in Wicklow

Baby Elegance has completed the second phase of their Little Buds Forest native tree planting campaign this time in County Wicklow by planting one tree for every cot or bed they sold this year. The first phase of their planting programme was completed in Roscommon last June and Wicklow was chosen for the second phase which was completed on Friday 10th December. This sustainability initiative is being carried out in conjunction with Veon which is Ireland’s leading forestry and ecology consultancy company.

Gavan Costello of Baby Elegance stated that he was “delighted to announce that last week as part of our Little Buds Forest project, we planted another 9,500 native trees in Wicklow, which brings our total in the last 6 months to 16,000 trees”.

The Little Buds Forest, Wicklow will capture an estimated 2,160 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime. By planting native trees, Baby Elegance has shown its commitment to helping to restore natural habitats for red squirrels, stoats, birds and other native wildlife.

Joe Codd, Business Development Director of Veon stated that “planting native trees creates new native woodland cover and provides a wide range of other ecosystem benefits such as mitigating flood risk, soil conservation, protecting wildlife and carbon sequestration. Enhancing the natural environment also has positive benefits for local communities in Wicklow which is after all Ireland’s Garden County”.

Veon has worked with Baby Elegance on this project during 2021 and Gavan Costello is already looking forward to further collaboration and native tree planting in 2022. “It is important that all manufacturing businesses establish a greater connection to the earth and to the environment and Baby Elegance is demonstrably playing its role with this initiative in conjunction with Veon”.

