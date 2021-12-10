fbpx

Bikes stolen from home close to Rathdangan

A black Outlander quad bike and a red and white Honda CRF 250 have been stolen from a house at Ballinguile close to the village of Rathdangan.

Sometime in the early hours of Friday morning (December 10th) the bikes were pushed from a shed beside the house and were loaded at a wood entrance.

Anyone who may have been traveling in the area around the Mullan Cross (Aughrim to Rathdangan, Knockananna to Donard) and may have dash cam footage are asked call the Gardai in Baltinglass on (059) 648 2610 or Brendan on (087) 6090029.

