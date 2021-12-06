Boil water notice issued for areas in North Wicklow

Irish Water have issued a boil water notice for almost 13,000 customers in North Wicklow.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place to protect public health as high turbidity at a treated water reservoir at Vartry Treatment Plant means a small amount of treated water leaving the Reservoir and going directly into part of the Vartry supply was inadequately disinfected for a short period. Irish Water is currently investigating the issue with a view to lifting the precautionary boil notice as soon as possible.

A list of locations included in the Boil Water Notice are provided below

Customers in the following locations in Wicklow are included: Newcastle; Newtownmountkennedy; Kilcoole; Kilpedder; Kilmacanogue Fassaroe/Berryfield Lane; Kilcroney; Delgany;

There are also rural areas between Callowhill and Cronroe which are affected including:Killiskey; Nuns Cross; Coynes Cross; Prospect; Mount John; Timmore Lane; Dunran; Ballyvolan and Kiltimon.