Bord Gáis Energy adds to renewable energy portfolio with Neoen solar partnership

Bord Gáis Energy has partnered with Neoen on three solar farms that will provide electricity to the national grid in 2022.

Under an agreement running until 31 December 2037, Bord Gáis Energy will be the sole offtaker of the electricity produced from facilities in Hortland Co. Kildare, Hilltown Co. Meath and Millvale Co. Wicklow. The three solar farms are already under construction and will have a capacity of 58MWp, the production of which will be sufficient to power approximately 12,700 home annually.

The facilities will be amongst the earliest utility scale solar plants in Ireland and will add to Bord Gáis Energy’s increasing sources of renewable supply being made available to their customers. The projects were successful in the first auction of the Irish Government’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS 1) in 2020.

Neoen is one of the world’s leading and fastest growing independent producers of exclusively renewable energy with over 4.8 GW of solar, wind and storage capacity in operation or under construction worldwide.

Managing Director of Bord Gáis Energy, Dave Kirwan said: “We’re facing a hugely challenging yet exciting time for Ireland’s energy industry as we look to decarbonize the electricity system. At Bord Gáis Energy, we fully support the Government’s target of reaching 80% renewable energy by 2030. We’re committed to growing our renewable energy portfolio and on helping our customers transition affordably to a lower carbon future. This long-term partnership with Neoen will increase the amount of renewable energy supply we can offer our customers”.

Bord Gáis Energy’s current renewable supply portfolio is in excess of 230MW (wind production), which powers circa 73,000 homes. Earlier this year, Bord Gáis Energy announced a partnership with Obton, powered by Shannon Energy, to manage 118MW of power from 11 solar farms, powering approximately 20,000 homes across Ireland.