Bray Lions Club have decided to postpone the Bray Charities Sea Swim this New Year’s Day in the interests of the safety of all swimmers, volunteers and spectators.

However you can still donate the Lions Club are seeking your help to raise the necessary funds to continue to support a wide variety of worthy causes in Bray.

More information on http://www.braylionsclub.ie/our_work_today.html

Check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/braylions