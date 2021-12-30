Cathy nets herself a New 2022 Hyundai i10

Drumroll please, Cathy Quirke from Gorey has just landed herself a new Hyundai i10 Classic Car in Avonmore Musical Societies Car Raffle held earlier today. What a way to start of the new year!!! The winning ticket was purchased online and number 316. Huge congrats and best wishes to Cathy. A member of the committee will be in touch with you shortly regarding your prize.

The raffle was organised in conjunction with Hyundai Avon Motors Rathdrum and the winning ticket was pulled out by independent observer, Michael Kelly from Wicklownews.net at their premises this afternoon. Chairperson of Avonmore Musical Society Tomas Byrne , thanked everyone who helped in any way by purchasing tickets and supporting the society together with all those who sold tickets. This was one of the main fundraising events for the group for their forthcoming production of “Sister Act” in April, 2022. Denis Carter, MD of Avon Motors said “he was delighted to support Avonmore Musical Society and be associated with this fundraising event, continued success to Avonmore”.

A Special thanks to Denis Carter, Paul Carter and all the team at Avon Motors, Main Hyundai Dealer, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, Stephanie Staines and her team at the Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Arklow for allowing the committee to promote and sell tickets over a number of weeks at the shopping centre. Also, big thanks to Colin Moore, Colm Moules and the team at gr8 Events Online Ticketing for organising the online ticketing sales for the Raffle.

Huge thanks to Denis Carter and all at Avon Motors, Main Hyundai Dealer who have also kindly donated a 2nd prize of €200 today also. Congratulations to Brendan Reilly from Seabank, Arklow on winning this prize, ticket number 50. Someone from the committee will be in contact with you.

Both tickets were purchased online at gr8 Events Online Ticketing.