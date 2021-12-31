Community stunned at passing of MJ

The community of Rathdrum has been left stunned at the passing of MJ Bolton who died on Wednesday.

Chairperson of Parnell Athletic Club and friend of MJ, Bill Porter said “MJ’s passing is a shock to the community and a massive loss, he was a member of the Athletics club for 48 years and had trained the youngsters for the last 25, he was involved in all the local clubs and had a great love for Rathdrum and Avondale and a passion for birds, he will be sorely missed. I wish to offer condolences from myself and the club to MJ’s family and friends.”

Mj was involved in every sector of the community and glowing tributes have been posted on Social Media.

Avondale GAA posted ” Rathdrum has lost one of its finest sons with the sad passing of the one and only MJ Bolton. Its hard to put into words how we are all feeling after hearing such tragic news. All in Avondale GAA would like to send its sincerest condolences to his family at this very sad time.

MJ was a quiet and unassuming man who loved our club with a passion, he rarely ever missed a game in hurling or football whether it was home or away. He would have a cheeky smile on his face in victory or a rueful shake of the head in defeat.

Whether a fund raising ticket was €2 or €200 MJ would be one of the first to buy one…in the last few years he had matched 3 numbers in our lotto a good few times but always handed back the money telling us to ‘buy the chaps a few sliotars and footballs out of it.”

Our Lady’s School where MJ was Caretaker posted “

Our hearts were broken yesterday evening with the news of the passing of our wonderful caretaker, MJ Bolton.

MJ has served as caretaker for longer than most of us have been there. He was reliable and would do anything we asked him to, sometimes before we even asked him!

On snowy or frosty mornings he was down at the school early clearing & salting paths. He retrieved many footballs and beanbags from the roof and hedges!

MJ was a quiet man, who loved being outdoors. He always fed the birds with leftover apple cores, nothing wasted.

Many of the children have fond memories of him from Parnell Athletics club, where he was a popular junior coach.

Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Our school has lost a valuable member & he will be deeply missed.Rest in peace, MJ

Funeral Arrangements

M.J. Bolton, Ballygannon, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow. 29th December 2021, unexpectedly at home. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Veronica, Betty, Freda, Teresa and Gay, brother David, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his mother Bridget, father Billy and sister Eileen.

Reposing at Brennan Woulahan Funeral Home, Avoca Road, Rathdrum, on Sunday, 2nd January, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Monday, walking from the Parnell Memorial Park at 10.30am, to St. Mary and St. Michael’s Church, Rathdrum arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rathdrum Cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid restrictions at the funeral home, church and cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via: http://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/rathdrum

