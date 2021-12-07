Dublin and Wexford Status Orange while Wicklow is Status Yellow ?

MET Eireann tonight issued a Status Orange for County Dublin coming into effect from 1am and valid until 7am, County Wexford has remained on Status Orange.

Wicklow sandwiched between the two counties is now on a Status Yellow, leaving people confused.

Schools in Dublin and Wexford will remain closed while the schools in Wicklow will reopen following closure on Tuesday.

Homes in the county remain without power, over 500 homes in the Rathdrum and Avoca areas have been without power since Tuesday morning and it is estimated to return on Wednesday at 5pm. Homes are also affected in Ashford, Brittas Bay and Coolkenno.

Fallen tress were reported throughout the county today and this evening.

Road users are being advised to use caution and only travel if it is essential.

Forecast Tonight

Damaging and possibly disruptive wind gusts will persist through the evening and night for most, along with frequent squally showers. A cold night with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

TOMORROW – WEDNESDAY 8TH DECEMBER

A cold and windy day tomorrow, Wednesday, with bright spells in the south of the province and widespread showers, some of sleet and snow and prolonged over the north of the province and over mountains. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in strong northwest winds.