Dunlavin man Alan Miley is recipient of Katie Taylor bursary 2021

Alan Miley, an athletics champion from Dunlavin, Co Wicklow, has been selected as the 2021 Katie Taylor bursary award winner.

The Bursary aims to support athletes while they are training at elite level and continuing in Third Level education. The calibre of applicants this year was extremely high which reflects the depth of sports talent in Wicklow.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen, joined Mr Frank Curran, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, in congratulating Alan on his numerous sporting achievements and wishing him continued success with his training in the University of Limerick.

Alan is a former student of St Kevin’s Community College, Dunlavin, and is now studying and training in University Limerick.

Alan has a distinguished sporting career to date, including;

Leinster and All-Ireland titles both indoor and outdoor

All Ireland Bronze medal in the Senior 400m hurdles and 4X4 relay

Seven international medals

Leinster and Irish records at U20

Irish U18 Athlete of the year

Garda Youth Award winner

Mr Michael Nicholson, Director of Service, Community Cultural and Social Development, referenced the calibre of athletes that have been past winners of the award and congratulated Alan and his coaches on his achievements to date.

The Katie Taylor bursary award opens for applications from first year college students from Wicklow and is administered by Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership.