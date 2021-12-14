East Glendalough Fundraising 2022 Calendar for sale

Sandra Dunne has produced a beautiful fundraising calendar and she explains how the idea came about

“I work in the fitness industry and for much of the last 20 months, we were shut. Being fortunate to live in beautiful Wicklow, I walked daily with my camera noticing more every time.

I really enjoyed learning all the birds that were in our location and have been lucky enough to see deer, an otter, fox and lots of uncommon birds within 5k of Wicklow Town.

I decided to do something positive out of these Covid times and have produced a wildlife and scenic calendar for 2022. Work have kindly paid for the printing of these calendars so the full amount from each sale goes towards the new Sports Hall at East Glendalough School.

The work on the sports hall has been a long time coming but thankfully, it’s starting to take shape. There is still a short fall of 30k but I’m hopeful that the calendar will make a small dent into the shortfall.”

The calendars cost €10 and can be purchased from East Glendalough School, Malones, The Sports Room and The Coffee Shop.

