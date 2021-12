Gardai are investigating an incident which took place on the M11 on Sunday night.

A man aged in his 80’s entered the M11 just after 7pm travelling South on the Northbound lane at Junction 14, Coynes Cross.

The man drove in excess of 100kph in the overtaking lane, motorists had to take evasive action, a number of collisions were reported.

Gardai intercepted the man between Junction 20 and 21 on the Arklow Bypass.

The man was taken to hospital.