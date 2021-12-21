Gardai warn public making cash withdrawals this Christmas

Although many personal commercial transactions now take place with cards or electronically, in the run up to and over the Christmas period people may be in possession of larger amounts of cash in their homes.

Bank ‘Jugging’ is a theft method where customers of financial institutions are watched by persons who wait for them to come out of the financial institution with a bank bag, coin box or bank envelope that looks like they may have a large amount of cash. The customer may then be followed with the thief looking for an opportunity to steal the cash, maybe by breaking into their car or a distraction theft from the victim directly.

An Garda Síochána have been targeting Criminal groups involved in this type of crime. In a recent operation, 3 males were arrested at the end of November 2021 and subsequently charged with multiple offences before the courts. These males are currently remanded in custody. During the course of that Garda operation, the contents of a number of Bank Accounts were frozen and €110,000 Cash was recovered.

If you are carrying out cash banking transactions please take the following general advice: