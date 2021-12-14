fbpx

Good Samaritan plumber offers free services for Christmas to elderly

Wicklow Town plumber Joe Parle has reached out to the elderly who may be worried about their heating this Christmas, Joe posted the message on his Social Media page on Monday evening.

The post read as follows:

“It’s been a hard year for most, so if there’s anyone out there that knows of any old people that their heating system has broken down & no heat or no running water & worried about how to pay for it, as it’s so cold & can be lonely for some at Christmas , totally confidential, call or text me on 086-3843352 & I will go out to them & see can I fix it free of charge.”

The post received hundreds of shares and likes.

