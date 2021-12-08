Greystones wins highly prestigious International Liveable Communities award.

The International Awards for Liveable Communities (‘LivCom’) was launched in 1997 and is the only global awards competition focussing on international best practice for the management of the local environment and improving the quality of life of individual citizens through the creation of liveable communities.

The 2021 LivCom awards ceremony adjudication took place on Monday last (6th December). There were 160 entries across seven categories. Greystones was shortlisted as one of five alongside communities in Bulgaria, South Africa, Estonia and Malasysia in the Gold A category for towns of up to 20,000 in population.

Cllr Mags Crean, Dermod Dwyer, Chair of Greystones Town Team, and District Manager Michael Nicholson presented to the adjudicating panel. The 2021 event was hosted in Cairo, Egypt, with presentations delivered remotely due to COVID restrictions.

The initiative was championed by Cllr Crean and supported by the Greystones Town Team subcommittee of Marlena Murphy, Ross McParland, Richie Power, Tom O’Mahony, Colum O’Broin and Ken Murphy. The Greystones team presented for an hour and fielded a range of detailed and comprehensive questions from a panel of renowned international adjudicators.

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Frank Curran, congratulated Greystones on winning this award saying: “It is testament to the Municipal District staff that they are to the forefront of best practice and an example of what can achieved through focussed engagement and collaboration. It is a fantastic achievement and well done to all involved.”

Michael Nicholson, Town Manager and Director of Services; Cllr Mags Crean and Dermod Dwyer, Chair of Greystones Town Team

Town Manager and Director of Services, Michael Nicholson, paid tribute to Cllr Mags Crean who spearheaded the application and led the Town Team through the process. “Cllr Crean was exemplary in her vision of Greystones and put together an award-winning application. Congratulations also to the Town Team who supported Mags throughout the process and who played a pivotal role in the final presentation.”

Joining the Chief Executive in congratulating the Greystones team, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen, stated that this collaboration between the Town Team and the Council afforded a wonderful opportunity to present Greystones and its community to a worldwide audience.

Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District, Cllr Lourdes Scott, in adding her congratulations to everyone involved in the competition said: “This achievement underscores the importance of building on the culture of inclusivity in the town and encourages us all to place community at the heart of everything we do.”