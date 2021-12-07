Homes remain without power as Barra takes hold

Thousands of homes and businesses remain without power as a result of Storm Barra.

Fallen trees on power lines are the cause of most of the outages.

Motorists are being urged to use caution on the roads and only travel if necessary.

A number of incidents have been reported around the county.

One driver had a lucky escape in Newcastle this morning after a tree stuck their car.

Phone lines are currently down at Arklow Garda Station. Please ring Wicklow Garda station on 0404 60140 or 999 if an emergency.

The Irish Coast Guard, Road Safety Authority, An Garda Síochána and County Councils have issued the following public safety advice:

· Stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings

· All road users should be aware of the hazardous travelling conditions, and only necessary journeys should be undertaken. Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time.

· Do not travel during orange alert unless absolutely necessary to do so.

· As conditions will vary throughout the event, people need to take account of the local conditions and advice from their County Council.

· The public are warned electricity wires are always live, never approach. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999/021 238 2410

The Wicklow County Council Severe Weather Alert Team met this morning and continues to monitor events.

Reports of trees down in the following areas have been made to Wicklow County Council:

Lough Dan Road, between Roundwood and Annamoe

The Pines, Arklow

Sea Road, Arklow

Blocking Bohilla Lane, Kilmacanogue

Brittas Bay

Herbert Road Bray blocked due to flooding

Bohilla Lane, Kilmacanogue

Reports of tree falling incidents will continue to be reviewed and assessed by Wicklow County Council outdoor staff and will be removed if safe to do so.

Avoca, Bray and Rampere recycling centres will remain closed today due to high winds.

For the most accurate and up to date forecast for your area visit met.ie. For the latest weather advisories and warnings visit https://www.met.ie/

Members of the public can also access useful information on the following websites

ESB power check gives real time views of outages

https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/