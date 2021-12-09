fbpx

Homes remain without power due to storm Barra

(File photo)

Up to 500 homes and businesses remain without power following Storm Barra.

Pockets of premises from Bray to Ballinaclash are expected to have power restored today.

Some of the locations have been without power since 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

The ESB apologies to the customers who remain without power, we understand how difficult it is. Over 52K customers have now been reconnected by our crews who are working fast as they safely can to get everyone back. For updates on restoration times visit http://powercheck.ie.

