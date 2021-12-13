Labour to hold Facebook meeting on “Coco’s Law- Protection from online abuse”

Cllr. Anne Ferris, Labour Councillor Bray East is holding a Facebook live meeting on Monday the 13th of December at 7.30pm on the Wicklow Labour Facebook page Entitled “Coco’s Law- Protection from online abuse”. The meeting will hear from Brendan Howlin T.D. and Jackie Fox ( Coco’s mother).

Coco’s Law is a ground-breaking law for the prevention of online abuse in Ireland introduced to the Dail in 2017 by Brendan Howlin T.D. Following her daughter’s suicide because of online abuse, Jacky Fox left no stone unturned to fight to have this law in place. It came into law in February 2021 as the “Harassment, Harmful Communications, and Related Offences Act 2021”

Anne Ferris said “So many of our young people have suffered online abuse and there have been some very tragic consequences and loss of live . Its so important that young people know their rights under this new law and the consequences for breaking it. I hope this webinar will also be a support to parents who worry about the online abuse their children receive.”

I would ask anyone interested to tune into the meeting and to forward any questions to Ian atian.mcgahon@votelabour.ie in advance of the meeting. Otherwise, you can ask your questions through the question and answer facility on the live face book page.

Cllr. Anne Ferris will chair the meeting , and be supported by Ian McGahon, Area Representative Bray West.

The link to the webinar is https://www.facebook.com/wicklowlabour